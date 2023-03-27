Motion Picture Association Names Josh Levin as New York Region VP
Adds ex-NYC official in shift to regional approach to state government affairs
The Motion Picture Association has hired Josh Levin, a veteran New York economic development official, as VP of state government affairs for its Northeast region. Most recently he was associate commissioner of intergovernmental and community affairs in the New York City Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME).
As such, he was a familiar face to the production community, as he worked as a liaison between communities and local government and producers of streaming, TV and film production.
The newly created post is part of MPA’s shift to a regional approach to state government affairs.
Levin has also worked in the New York State Comptroller’s Office and at the New York State Assembly.
MPA senior VP of state government affairs Kathy Bañuelos cited Levin’s “extensive network of community, business and government stakeholders” as a big value-added for MPA. ■
Contributing editor John Eggerton has been an editor and/or writer on media regulation, legislation and policy for over four decades, including covering the FCC, FTC, Congress, the major media trade associations, and the federal courts. In addition to Multichannel News and Broadcasting + Cable, his work has appeared in Radio World, TV Technology, TV Fax, This Week in Consumer Electronics, Variety and the Encyclopedia Britannica.