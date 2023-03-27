Motion Picture Association Names Josh Levin as New York Region VP

The Motion Picture Association has hired Josh Levin, a veteran New York economic development official, as VP of state government affairs for its Northeast region. Most recently he was associate commissioner of intergovernmental and community affairs in the New York City Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME).



As such, he was a familiar face to the production community, as he worked as a liaison between communities and local government and producers of streaming, TV and film production.



The newly created post is part of MPA’s shift to a regional approach to state government affairs.



Levin has also worked in the New York State Comptroller’s Office and at the New York State Assembly.



MPA senior VP of state government affairs Kathy Bañuelos cited Levin’s “extensive network of community, business and government stakeholders” as a big value-added for MPA. ■

