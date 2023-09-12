Motion Picture Association Bulks Up Its Federal Affairs Team

The Motion Picture Association has added three members to its federal advocacy team.

MPA members are currently being hammered in Washington, D.C., by striking writers and their supporters, who paint them as “media gatekeepers” that need to be regulated.

Alivia Roberts and Katherine Grayson will both be directors of federal goverment affairs and Charlie Schonberger will be manager, federal affairs and trade policy.

Roberts has been a special assistant in the office of Vice President Kamala Harris. She reports to Ben Staub, senior VP of federal government affairs. Her resume includes the Department of Justice and the House Energy & Commerce Committee.

Grayson comes from across the political aisle, having been deputy press secretary to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). Grayson reports to Hap Rigby, also senior VP of federal government affairs.

Schonberger comes from both sides of the aisle, having been a policy analyst with the National Governors Association, whose members include both parties. He reports to Anissa Brennan, senior VP of global policy and federal affairs.

"The combination of their backgrounds will be invaluable as we continue to advance key priorities before Congress, the Administration, and the federal agencies operating in areas critical to our member studios and the entire creative community," MPA executive VP for government affairs Patrick Kilcur said.