Writers Guild: Looming Streaming Triopoly Needs Regulatory Intervention

The Walt Disney Co., Amazon and Netflix are likely to be a media gatekeeper triopoly given deregulation and the rise of streaming as a video powerhouse. That is unless government regulators step in to stem that tide by regulating the streaming business.

That is according to a new report released by the Writers Guild of America West , which tied the current writers strike to that new reality.

“Writers being forced to strike in this climate should come as a surprise to no one,” said WGAW Research and Public Policy Director Laura Blum-Smith. “We’re transitioning from a period of rapid investment and competition that brought about new and diverse content to a monopolistic model that will concentrate control over entertainment programming in the hands of just a few large and powerful corporations."

WGAW said the “largely unregulated” streaming business is a big problem, and said regulators need to do the following:

“Block further consolidation; “Proactively investigate anti-competitive issues and outcomes; and “Increase regulation and oversight in streaming.”Empty list

The Federal Communications Commission, for one, has been pressed to start applying to video streamers the program access and carriage rules it applies to traditional video to prevent the monoplization of programming by platforms.

WGAW clearly signals that regulators need to start looking at concentrating in the streaming environment. “It is crucial that antitrust agencies and lawmakers take action to protect the future prospect of a more diverse and less concentrated media landscape,” WGAW said.