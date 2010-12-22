Most U.S. Households Now Have an HDTV

The majority of American households -- 61% -- have at least one

high-definition TV set and 26% have multiple HDTVs, while most consumers

aren't interested in purchasing 3DTV sets, according to a recent survey

conducted by Leichtman Research Group.

In 2005, according to LRG, 12% of U.S. households had at least one HDTV, and just 1% had more than one.

Since

then HD sets have become more affordable: According to the survey, 60%

of HDTV owners spent less than $1,000 on their set versus 48% last year

and 34% two years ago. About 39% of HDTV owners said they were told how

to receive HD programming when they purchased their set.

Meanwhile,

the survey found relatively low interest in 3DTV. Less than 1% of U.S.

households currently have an HDTV set that is 3D-capable, LRG found.

While nearly 80% of adults in the U.S. have heard of 3DTV, of those just

8% are "very interested" in getting a 3D television set.

Click here for the full story at Multichannel.com