Most U.S. Households Now Have an HDTV
The majority of American households -- 61% -- have at least one
high-definition TV set and 26% have multiple HDTVs, while most consumers
aren't interested in purchasing 3DTV sets, according to a recent survey
conducted by Leichtman Research Group.
In 2005, according to LRG, 12% of U.S. households had at least one HDTV, and just 1% had more than one.
Since
then HD sets have become more affordable: According to the survey, 60%
of HDTV owners spent less than $1,000 on their set versus 48% last year
and 34% two years ago. About 39% of HDTV owners said they were told how
to receive HD programming when they purchased their set.
Meanwhile,
the survey found relatively low interest in 3DTV. Less than 1% of U.S.
households currently have an HDTV set that is 3D-capable, LRG found.
While nearly 80% of adults in the U.S. have heard of 3DTV, of those just
8% are "very interested" in getting a 3D television set.
