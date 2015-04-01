More Schools Connect to ‘Xfinity on Campus’

Comcast has signed up three more schools – Regis College, Dartmouth College and California State University, Chico – for Xfinity On Campus, a multiscreen, IP-based video service that’s designed for college students and offered on Web browsers, tablets and smartphones.

Comcast has not commented on the deployment status for Xfinity on Campus for those three schools, but those partnerships build on the MSO’s existing deployments with Bridgewater College, Emerson College, Lasell College, Drexel University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Northwestern University, the University of Delaware and the University of New Hampshire.

Among the latest additions, about 1,912 undergraduate and graduate students attend Weston, Mass.-based Regis, while Dartmouth has about 4,200 undergraduate students, and CSU Chico has approximately 17,287 students.

To read the full story, visit Multichannel.com.

Correction: This story originally reported that Xfinity On Campus was to be offered at Regis University in Denver, not Regis College in the Boston area. The story has been updated to reflect the correct school.