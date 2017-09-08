More Outages as Charter, Union Continue Stalemate

As the strike involving nearly 2,000 Charter Communications workers in New York and New Jersey enters its sixth month, outages due to cut cables and vandalism continue to mount, with the latest occurring late on Sept. 7 and causing tens of thousands of customers in Queens and Brooklyn to lose service.



The strike, whichbegan on March 28and involves about 1,800 members of theInternational Brotherhood of Electrical WorkersLocal 3, has been marred by dozens of acts of vandalism. Charter said it is hard at work to bring back service after the latest incident.



“Our repair crews have been working tirelessly throughout the night to restore service as quickly as possible, and we expect gradual restoration during the day,” Charter said in a statement. “We appreciate our customers’ patience as we do. We are also working with the NYPD on an investigation of this latest round of criminal destruction of our network.”



