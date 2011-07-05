More Than 500 Million Connected TVs Worldwide By 2015: Forecast

Television manufacturers will ship 138 million connected TV units worldwide in 2015 -- with more than half-billion connected TVs having shipped by then -- up from about 60 million in 2011, according to an updated forecast from research firm DisplaySearch.

This year, more than 25% of all flat-panel TVs shipped are expected to have some form of Internet connectivity, growing to 47% of all flat-panel TVs shipped in 2015, DisplaySearch said.

In 2015, 35% of 46-inch or larger TVs in North America will be "smart TVs," according to the research firm. DisplaySearch defines "smart TVs" as being able to: retrieve content from the Internet independently of a portal; provide intelligent search and recommendations; let users upgrade them; and network seamlessly with other devices in the home.

Click here to read the full story at Multichannel News.