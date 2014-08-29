More 4K Sets Shipped In Q2 Than All Of 2013

Roughly 2.1 million 4K sets were shipped in the second quarter of 2014, surpassing the 1.6 million that were shipped in all of 2013, NPD DisplaySearch found in its latest 4K study.

The research firm noted that many brands introduced their 2014 models in the second quarter, “with a clear focus on 4K as the ‘must-have’ consumer feature for high-end television viewing.”

China’s share of 4K TV shipments dropped to 60% in the second quarter, off from 80% for all of 2013. NPD DisplaySearch noted that China lacks sources of 4K content, so TV-makers were largely marketing higher pixel counts to consumers.

