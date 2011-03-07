Moonves Predicts Double-Digit Gains In Upfront Rates

Click here for complete coverage of the 2011 Upfronts.



CBS Corp. CEO Leslie Moonves is predicting a strong upfront

advertising season in 2011, and expects CBS to see double-digit rate increases

for its commercial time.





"Advertising is back, and the climate is much stronger," Moonves

told an audience Monday morning at the Deutsche Bank Media and Telecom

conference in Palm Beach, Fla.





He noted that ad time has been selling for 35-40% more in the

scatter market in the fourth quarter of 2010 and January than the rates it sold

at last summer, indicating a much stronger marketplace.





And while in recent years advertisers have refused to pay

double-digit rate increases, Moonves predicted CBS, with its strong schedule,

would show substantial gains this year. "I would be very surprised if we took

much inventory below double digits."





Because of the improved climate, Moonves expects TV networks

to have more leverage this year. Unlike 2010, when many advertisers chose

not to buy time during the upfronts because of economic uncertainty, he says a

lot of the clients are more prepared in 2011 and looking farther out.





"Heading into the upfront, you can be sure there will be a

substantial increase, or we'll sell nothing," Moonves said. "We'll sell it all

in scatter."