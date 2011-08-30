Montana's KTVH Automates With NVerzion

Beartooth NBC, a subsidiary of Intermountain West Communications Company, has deployed automation technology from NVerzion at NBC affiliate KTVH and The CW affiliate KMTF in Helena, Mont., and at the NBC affiliate KBGF in Great Falls, which are centralized at KTVH.

Jim Meier, operations manager at Beartooth NBC, explained in a statement that the move to install the automation technology "not only provides us with a more streamlined workflow, but the system also allows us to move away from tape and the hassle of maintaining recording equipment and associated recording media -- a huge savings of both time and money. We had been thinking about transitioning to this type of a model for some time, and NVerzion provided us with the support to make it a reality."

Prior to the installation of automation technology, the operation relied upon several manual processes to receive and air both programming and commercial content.

With the automation technology, those processes are significantly streamlined. Content from multiple sources is seamlessly routed to an Omneon Spectrum server utilizing NVerzion NGest and NTime for ingesting content, NCompass for managing the processing and playout of file-based content, and NControl for interfacing with master control and routing switchers for on-air scheduling.

Each Beartooth station also has the ability to air separate commercial content for its market.