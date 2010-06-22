Monster Unveils Universal 3D Glasses, Clarity HD Line
New York -- Monster
on Tuesday filled in the details on its previously
announced new Clarity HD sub-brand and stuck its foot firmly in the
3D
market with a pair of universal active-shutter glasses.
Head monster Noel
Lee appeared at the Consumer Electronics Association Line Shows event
and
debuted new headphones, home entertainment loudspeaker solutions,
docking speakers,
cables and cleaning products, among others.
Monster's first 3D
glasses, Monstervision Max 3D, are compatible with any brand 3D TV and
boast
built-in RF technology to avoid the common problem of IR interference
that can
plague existing active-shutter glasses. The RF transmitter allows for
the
system to expand to be paired with thousands of Monstervision brand
glasses,
Lee said.
