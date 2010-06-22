Monster Unveils Universal 3D Glasses, Clarity HD Line

New York -- Monster

on Tuesday filled in the details on its previously

announced new Clarity HD sub-brand and stuck its foot firmly in the

3D

market with a pair of universal active-shutter glasses.

Head monster Noel

Lee appeared at the Consumer Electronics Association Line Shows event

and

debuted new headphones, home entertainment loudspeaker solutions,

docking speakers,

cables and cleaning products, among others.

Monster's first 3D

glasses, Monstervision Max 3D, are compatible with any brand 3D TV and

boast

built-in RF technology to avoid the common problem of IR interference

that can

plague existing active-shutter glasses. The RF transmitter allows for

the

system to expand to be paired with thousands of Monstervision brand

glasses,

Lee said.



