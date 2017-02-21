MobiTV Lands $21 Million More

MobiTV, a company that specializes in IP-based multiscreen video delivery, said it has landed a $21 million round of funding from Oak Investment Partners and Ally Corporate Finance.

MobiTV, which has raised about $180 million, said the funds will be used to accelerate and expand MobiTV Connect, an IP-powered, app-based platform that enables MVPDs to deliver services on a wide range of smartphones, tablets and TV-connected streaming devices and sidestep having to use traditional set-top boxes.

MobiTV cut its teeth on mobile video for partners such as AT&T, Sprint and T-Mobile and with several international partners but has been expanding into in-home pay-TV services using MobiTV Connect and now works with several U.S.-based service providers that include C Spire, DirectLink (formerly Canby Telcom) and Citizens Fiber.

MobiTV said its platform, which includes a customizable cloud-based user interface, complies with Title IX rules for pay TV, including support for ratings, content protection, and closed captioning.



