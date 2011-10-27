MobiTV Joins 'TV Everywhere' Land Rush

MobiTV wants to sell pay-TV providers a soup-to-nuts TV Everywhere service, which includes content ingest, authentication, digital rights management and delivery to a range of mobile, PC and Internet-connected consumer electronics.

The company, as its name implies, has focused on mobile video delivery. MobiTV is the exclusive national provider of mobile TV services for AT&T U-verse Live TV, NFL Mobile on Verizon, Sprint TV and T-Mobile TV. MobiTV delivers more than 220 channels of video -- including 75 live channels -- with content licensed from ABC, CBS, Disney, ESPN, Fox, MTV Networks, NBC and others.

Last month, MobiTV filed for a $75 million initial public offering. The company, founded in 2000, is not profitable, according to its IPO filing.

The new TV Everywhere solution is based on MobiTV's existing video distribution platform for live and on-demand programming. With its heritage in mobile, MobiTV boasts support for more than 375 different types of mobile devices.

The TV Everywhere service also can provide ingestion and encoding of live and DRM-protected VOD content; policy management to tailor delivery and access to varying content rights; single sign-on authentication support; a unified channel guide with remote DVR control; and a customizable user interface.

"We've taken what's typically a very complex and expensive project for a TV operator and made it simple, affordable and easy to launch," MobiTV president Paul Scanlan said in a statement.