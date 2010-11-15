Mobile500 Names John LawsonExecutive Director

The Mobile500 Alliance has hired John Lawson, former executive VP of Ion Media Networks, as its executive director to spearhead their efforts to promote and develop mobile digital television [MDTV.]

"This is a key organization step in our goal to accelerate the availability of mobile DTV to consumers," noted Colleen Brown, president and CEO of Fisher Communications and the president of the Mobile500 Alliance in a statement. "He knows our industry, he understands the technology and he has proven leadership and organization skills."

Mobile500 Alliance was founded in September by a group of broadcasters to help address some of the business issues facing stations as they attempt to bring digital mobile television to market. As part of that efforts Lawson will be working with program suppliers to secure content rights and with consumer electronics manufacturers on the roll-out of devices.

Prior to working at Ion Media between 2008 and 2010, Lawson was president and CEO of the Association of Public Television stations, where he helped secure the policy and funding support for their digital transition. Lawson has also been active in the Open Mobile Video Coalition, where he was a founding board member and was elected to its first executive committee.