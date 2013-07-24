Mobile Viewers Pay Great Attention to TV Programming

Mobile-TV viewers are more focused on TV content when viewed

on their smartphones than viewers using on larger devices, the Council for

Research Excellence (CRE) reports.





The study found that users of smartphones were multitasking

on other electronic devices while viewing TV programming only 14% of the time.

The study found much higher levels for tablets (27%), computers (31%) and TV

sets (34%).





The study also found that 39% of smartphone viewers looked

up show information, posted about the show on social networks or engaged in

some other kind of online activity relating the TV programing.





That was a higher rate than television (21%), tablet viewing

(27%) or computers (31%).





The study also found that "mobile TV viewers are often heavy

overall TV viewers and are more likely than non-mobile-TV viewers to be TV show

opinion leaders and to use social media to talk about TV," the researchers

concluded.





In addition, mobile TV viewers tended to be younger, with a

mean age of 35, and that they were more likely than the average consumer to be

higher income professionals with graduate degrees. They also reflected more

ethnic diversity than non-mobile-TV users, which confirms a growing body of

research suggesting that ethnic groups over-index on mobile usage.





Previous findings from the CRE study found that 64% of

smartphone consumption of TV programming occurs in the home.





CRE is an independent research group created in 2005 that is

funded by Nielsen.





The study, "TV Untethered," was launched in November 2012

and is designed to help researchers understand how mobile media devices -- tablets,

mobile phones and laptops -- impact overall television viewing behavior.





These most recent findings from "TV Untethered" come from

additional analyses of the study conducted by Boston-based market research firm

Chadwick Martin Bailey for the CRE.





The study was overseen by the CRE's Media Consumption &

Engagement Committee, which was cochaired by Joanne Burns, head of research for

20th Television, Fox; and Laura Cowan, research director, LIN Media.





"This research suggests greater audience measurement needs

to be directed at smartphone viewing," Burns said in a statement. "People are

bringing devices from room to room, and out of the home, and on their commutes.

TV sets still rule in the home, even for the younger demographics -- but

elsewhere, and even in the home for multitaskers, smartphones are becoming an

important device for viewing professional TV content. It all goes to

convenience and portability; more people are watching more TV -- everywhere --

and increasingly on smartphones."





The full report on the latest "TV Untethered" study

findings can be found here.