Mobile Video Viewing Spiked 55% from 2015-2017, Research Group Says
The average amount of time that U.S. consumers spend watching video on smart phones increased by 55% from 2015-2017, according to new research from Parks Associates.
After brief decline in mobile video consumption growth, users averaged around 2 hours a week of mobile video watching in 2015 — a figure that is now up to around 3 hours a week.
The shift has come, Parks said, as consumers watch less live video on traditional TVs—60% of all video watching took place on TVs in 2012 vs. just 44% at the end of 2017.
Parks’ report is somewhat counterintuitive to data YouTube released over the weekend, suggesting that viewership of its platform on traditional TVs is up 45% year over year in Europe.
