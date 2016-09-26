Mobile Video Cuts Deep

Related: Flipping Video’s IP Switch

Mobile devices now represent more than half of all online viewing, a 15% jump from a year ago, and a massive 203% surge from 2014, Telstra-owned online video publishing company Ooyala found in its Q2 2016 Global Video Index.

The study, based on 3.5 billion video analytic events per day and 220 million viewers across the world, also found that smartphones are responsible for 43% of all video views, up 10% from last year.

Android and iOS dominate the mobile world, accounting for 98% of all mobile online viewing with iOS’s 52% of video plays holding a slight edge on Android’s 48%.

In partnership with subscription payment firm Vindicia (recently acquired by Amdocs), Ooyala’s study also found that out of 1,000 U.S. adults, 74% have at least one over-the-top SVOD service and 58% use their favorite one at least 11 hours per week.

Ooyala’s clients include ESPN, NBCU, Sky Sports and ITV Studios (U.K.), RTL Group (Germany) and M6 (France), among others.