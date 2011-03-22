Mobile TV Group Adds Chyron Graphics To New HD Truck

Mobile TV Group, which operates a major fleet of mobile production units, has purchased Chyron's HyperX3 on-air graphics system for the company's HD mobile production truck, the 28HDX unit. It is the 38th, purchase of the HyperX3 graphics platform for the Mobile TV Group.

"We've worked with Chyron systems since 1994, when we started the business, and the company's products have consistently provided the quality, reliability, and functionality that our clients demand," explained Phil Garvin, general manager of Mobile TV Group in a statement. "Our customers ask for Chyron systems by name, and operators across the country are familiar with Chyron products. This makes our continued investment in Chyron HyperX systems a natural decision."

The Mobile TV Group fleet is used around the country for the production of more than 4,000 sports and entertainment events annually. Most HyperX systems are installed in pairs to allow one mobile unit to provide dual broadcast feeds, one for the home team and the other for the away team.

The Mobile TV Group's new 28HDX truck that is equipped with the HyperX3 graphics system is a 53-foot-long truck based in Dallas. It used to support coverage of such professional sports teams as the NHL's Dallas Stars, the MLB's Texas Rangers, and the NBA's Dallas Mavericks, San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder.