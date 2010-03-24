Mobile Ready for Primetime, But TV Still King

While video continues to be watched overwhelmingly on

traditional TV screens, mobile and Internet viewership is making cross-platform

interactivity part of mainstream media consumption, said a group of panelists

at the B&C/Multichannel News "TV

Everywhere & Anywhere" breakfast event March 24 at the Grand Hyatt in New York.

"Mobile

is really ready for primetime," said NBC Universal Research and Media Development

President Alan Wurtzel during a panel discussion on programming, moderated by Multichannel News Editor-in-Chief Mark

Robichaux.

Wurtzel used NBC's recent Olympics coverage as a research

lab to look into how consumers are using media across multiple platforms.

"The Olympics is an extraordinary opportunity for us to do

research," he said. "We've always used

this to really try to get some insights."

Though Olympics viewership is not a completely accurate

indicator of day-to-day viewing patterns, Wurtzel had a few key takeaways from

his research. The growth of mobile usage

has increased significantly, he said--70% of people using NBC's Olympic mobile WAP

site had not accessed it during the Beijing Olympics just a year and a half

ago. A spike in viewers using multiple screens at once was also evident--49% of

people accessing Olympics-related content from a mobile device were also

watching the games on TV, according to NBCU's research.

"Simultaneous cross-platform use is very normal," Wurtzel

said.

But while all of the multiplatform possibilities once made

researchers wonder if TV was becoming obsolete, the data shows the TV screen is

still by far the most-watched medium. While Robichaux cited a survey showing a

35% annual increase in hours spent watching video on the Internet, TV still

accounts for 97% of all video viewing.

"TV still remains the king," Wurtzel said, adding that

mobile and Internet content was about "complimenting and supplementing" TV.

The key for networks and operators is to get value for the

content, wherever it is being watched.

"What we see here is an evolution," said Nora Ryan,

strategic advisor at Epix, the multiplatform movie channel designed for

cross-platform viewing. "We're seeing a

new opportunity to reach the next generation of television viewers."

Rentrak Chief Research Operator Bruce Goerlich agreed with

Wurtzel that simultaneous viewing of the Olympics was a "harbinger" of

increased multi-screen viewing. "Our

brains and wiring have changed," Goerlich said, referring to the pace that

television runs and the viewers ability to process information. But, voicing a common refrain, Goerlich said

the only way to monetize the new media viewing experience is with adaptable

metrics.

Wurtzel said generating data from one person's multiplatform

viewing is a valuable breakdown for advertisers, but added, "To try to measure

the volume of these three platforms [TV, Internet and mobile] is very

daunting."

Still, the days of measuring ratings from a set-top box,

much like the days of only watching linear television, seem long gone. "Give me a break," Wurtzel said. "That is so over."