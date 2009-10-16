Mobile DTV Standard Approved

A fast-track effort by broadcasters, transmission vendors

and consumer electronics manufacturers to create a technical standard for transmitting

digital TV signals to cellphones and other mobile devices has come to

fruition, with the Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC) announcing Oct.

16 that it has approved the ATSC Mobile DTV Standard.

ATSC said the mobile DTV standard--formally known as A/153

and also referred to as ATSC-Mobile/Handheld (ATSC-M/H)--received "overwhelming

support" in balloting by its full membership tallied at midnight on Oct. 15.

The formal approval of the standard, which has been circulating in preliminary

form since last November, should pave the way for mobile DTV receivers to hit

retail shelves next year.

Racing Toward a

Standard

Development of the standard officially began in May 2007,

when the ATSC released a request for proposals (RFP), and in terms of

standard-setting work, it has progressed at record pace since then. Mobile DTV

insiders give much of the credit to the Open Mobile Video Coalition (OMVC), a

group of roughly 800 local stations that has worked hand-in-hand with the ATSC

to drive the process with the goal of having a working standard this year.

Part of the OMVC's motivation to get mobile DTV launched in

2009 was the turnoff of analog high-powered signals and reclaiming of that

broadcast spectrum by the FCC, which has auctioned it off to telcos, satellite

operators and others intent on launching new wireless services. Broadcasters,

who already face competition in the mobile TV space from Qualcomm's FLO TV

subscription-based service, want to get a jump on those new entrants' video

plans.

"Development and adoption of the ATSC Mobile DTV Standard is

a major milestone in the ongoing evolution of digital television," said ATSC

President Mark Richer in a statement. "We have been fortunate to have strong

and active industry support, including thousands of person-hours of technical

volunteers, for this work which enabled us to develop the standard in an

efficient manner."

Paul Karpowicz, NAB Television Board chairman and president

of Meredith Broadcast Group, added, "This milestone ushers in the new era

of digital television broadcasting, giving local TV stations and networks new

opportunities to reach viewers on the go. This will introduce the power of

local broadcasting to a new generation of viewers and provide all-important

emergency alert, local news and other programming to consumers across the

nation."

Gary Shapiro, president and CEO of the Consumer Electronics

Association, said the formalization of the standard "will help chipmakers and

equipment manufacturers proceed with product development and deployment." Large

CE manufacturers like LG and Dell have already shown prototype mobile DTV

devices, including a small personal TV from LG and an ATSC-MH-enabled netbook

from Dell, and specialist firms like Pixtree plan to sell USB dongle receivers

that can turn any laptop into a mobile DTV. A full range of consumer products

is expected to be on display at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas in January.

In fact, some 30 stations are already broadcasting mobile

DTV signals, ranging from large markets like Washington

and Atlanta to smaller cities like Omaha, Neb.

By year-end there should be about 50 mobile DTV broadcasters on-air, said Jay

Adrick, VP of technology for Harris Broadcast, which co-developed the

underlying transmission technology with LG and has supplied the lion's share of

mobile DTV systems to date. Adrick

expects that the OMVC should hit its previously stated goal of having 70

stations on-air with mobile DTV by early next year.

"I think the deployment in 2010 will see a significant ramp-up,"

said Adrick. "A lot of that will be driven by the fact that receivers will be

available relatively early in 2010. It's been a chicken-and-egg situation, just

like it was in [the early days of HDTV]. Broadcasters have not only been

learning a lot, but they had to put something on-air to get the receiver people

to come around."

Targeting Cell Phones

The initial concept of mobile DTV--broadcasting to cell

phones--may still be some time off, as broadcasters have yet to reach any

agreements with wireless carriers to include the technology in their handsets.

OMVC Executive Director Anne Schelle says that carriers have initially

expressed more interest in incorporating ATSC Mobile DTV into netbooks.

"They're looking at putting a TV tuner in a netbook to help

offload high-bandwidth, low- revenue applications, like live video off the 3G

network, and onto the broadcaster network," said Schelle. She added that the

OMVC itself can't negotiate with carriers on behalf of broadcasters because of

antitrust concerns, but she expects several large groups to band together to

reach deals with carriers.

The OMVC--which last month released a document aimed at

device manufacturers and details the potential use cases for mobile DTV--also

sees potential for broadcasters using cellular or broadband networks to enable

new interactive applications such as polling and voting.

"We can take advantage of a device that has a built-in

backchannel and reach out and touch the audience, and create more of a

social-media-type environment," says ION VP of Technology Brett Jenkins, who

authored much of the use-case document.

From a policy perspective, mobile DTV services in the

broadcast spectrum have potentially taken on new relevance in recent weeks,

given the FCC's stated desire to find new spectrum to support wireless

broadband services. In a statement Friday congratulating the coalition, National Association of Broadcasers Executive VP Dennis Wharton pointed to broadcasters' "innovative use of over-the-air spectrum," saying "all Americans will benefit." FCC officials, along with members of the press, will

receive a demonstration of ATSC Mobile DTV technology in Washington, D.C.,

Oct. 16 in separate bus tours organized by the ATSC and the OMVC.

FCC officials will be able to see mobile DTV streams

transmitted by seven local stations and received on consumer devices from LG

that will include prototype GSM and CDMA handsets and a combination personal

digital-TV receiver and portable DVD player. LG, which is now mass producing

ATSC Mobile DTV receiver chips, plans to commercially launch the combination

receiver/DVD player in 2010.

In a conversation days before the standard was approved,

Richer said it was mere coincidence that the ATSC mobile DTV standard was

wrapping up just a week after FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski declared that heplans to reallocate spectrum for mobile broadband applications. But Richer was

eager for the chairman and other commissioners to see the technology.

"We're just finishing the standard after years of hard

work," said Richer. "But I guess it's timely. I believe there's a bright future

for broadcasting, and this technology is one of the reasons."