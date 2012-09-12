Mobile DTV Goes for a Drive

Audiovox Electronics Corp. has announced plans to produce

the first rear-seat car entertainment system that will be capable of receiving

the Dyle mobile DTV service launched by local broadcasters in many markets.





The Dyle service, which is backed by the Mobile Content

Venture consortium of broadcast stations and networks, features live broadcasts

from 18 major broadcast station groups as well as such networks as Fox, ION

Television, Univision, Telemundo, NBC, ABC and CBS in various markets.





Currently, 90-plus stations in 35 markets reaching approximately

55% of the U.S. population have started the broadcasts to mobile devices. The

Audiovox products will allow users to receive live news, sports and

entertainment broadcasts from those stations.





The product will be sold and professionally installed

through Audiovox's distribution channels, which include retail specialists,

expeditors who service car dealers, electronic retailers, car dealers and the

company's OEM customers.





"With over 100 million cars on the road today, the

automobile back seat represents a great new audience for live TV," said Salil

Dalvi and Erik Moreno, co-general managers of the Mobile Content Venture in a

statement. "We think this lays important groundwork for a new class of

in-vehicle entertainment services. We are thrilled to partner with Audiovox and

deliver the Dyle mobile TV experience to consumers in their cars."





The announcement is the latest example of broadcasters

pushing to get more consumer electronics manufacturers to launch devices

capable of receiving the mobile DTV broadcasts. Previously Dyle had announced

the launch of a mobile DTV capable phone from Samsung and various accessories

that will allow existing tablets and smartphones to receive the signals.

