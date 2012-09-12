Mobile DTV Goes for a Drive
Audiovox Electronics Corp. has announced plans to produce
the first rear-seat car entertainment system that will be capable of receiving
the Dyle mobile DTV service launched by local broadcasters in many markets.
The Dyle service, which is backed by the Mobile Content
Venture consortium of broadcast stations and networks, features live broadcasts
from 18 major broadcast station groups as well as such networks as Fox, ION
Television, Univision, Telemundo, NBC, ABC and CBS in various markets.
Currently, 90-plus stations in 35 markets reaching approximately
55% of the U.S. population have started the broadcasts to mobile devices. The
Audiovox products will allow users to receive live news, sports and
entertainment broadcasts from those stations.
The product will be sold and professionally installed
through Audiovox's distribution channels, which include retail specialists,
expeditors who service car dealers, electronic retailers, car dealers and the
company's OEM customers.
"With over 100 million cars on the road today, the
automobile back seat represents a great new audience for live TV," said Salil
Dalvi and Erik Moreno, co-general managers of the Mobile Content Venture in a
statement. "We think this lays important groundwork for a new class of
in-vehicle entertainment services. We are thrilled to partner with Audiovox and
deliver the Dyle mobile TV experience to consumers in their cars."
The announcement is the latest example of broadcasters
pushing to get more consumer electronics manufacturers to launch devices
capable of receiving the mobile DTV broadcasts. Previously Dyle had announced
the launch of a mobile DTV capable phone from Samsung and various accessories
that will allow existing tablets and smartphones to receive the signals.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.