Mobile Content Venture Selects Rentrak

In an important development for stations

trying to build new ad revenues from mobile DTV broadcasts, the Mobile Content

Venture has announced that Rentrak will provide audience measurement for its

Dyle mobile TV service.

MCV,

which is backed by 12 major broadcast groups and Fox, Ion Television and NBC,

is billing the move as the "first-ever, mobile broadcast TV measurement for

local markets."

The

MCV will use Rentrak's Mobile Essentials solution along with Rentrak's StationView

Essentials solution to help MCV members combine traditional TV ratings with

broadcast mobile TV performance.

Cathy

Hetzel, corporate president and president of the AMI Division at Rentrak

noted in a statement that the measurement service would "provide members of MCV

with the opportunity to capitalize and monetize multi-platform advertising

sales opportunities by having broadcast mobile TV performance aligned directly

with TV ratings."

Unlike

other measurement systems that use sample-based data, Rentrak will offer MCV

members census-level data that will provide a more complete picture of the

mobile DTV audience.

"Live

mobile TV is an emerging medium, so it's critical that we take the necessary

steps to ensure it will scale as traditional TV has over the years," said Salil

Dalvi and Erik Moreno, co-general managers of MCV in a statement. "This new

data will provide valuable insight into consumers' mobile viewing habits, which

will be leveraged to drive continued growth for the ecosystem of devices and applications

enabling live mobile TV."

The

MCV-backed Dyle mobile DTV service offering live broadcasts to mobile devices

is currently available in 35 US markets, potentially

reaching 55 percent of the population.