Mnuchin Nomination Troubles Proves Cable Ad Boon

President Donald Trump may have bragged about the TV ad time he did not buy during his campaign, but he is making up for it a bit with cable political ad buyers with his controversial cabinet picks.

The Progressive Change Campaign Committee's six-figure TV ad buy targeting the nomination of Steven Mnuchin as Treasury secretary had stopped airing, but after Senate Democrats blocked a planned vote Tuesday on the nomination by boycotting a Senate Finance Committee nomination vote—Republicans called it disgraceful and a dereliction of duty—the group is looking to ramp that ad buy back up.

A source with the group said anti-Mnuchin ads will start re-airing Wednesday in Washington, D.C., and Nevada on Fox News, MSNBC and CNN. The Nevada ad is targeted at Sen. Dean Heller (R-Nev.) asking that he reveal how he is voting on the nomination (they identify Heller as the most politically vulnerable Republican on the Senate Finance Committee).

