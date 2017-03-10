MLS, Univision Deportes Stream to Facebook

Providing more evidence that social media networks are becoming key distribution points for programmers, Major League Soccer and Univision Deportes said they will live-stream a full slate of regular season matches in English on Facebook.

They intend to live-stream at least 22 matches during the 2017 MLS regular season that are also being broadcast on Univision networks in Spanish via the Univision Deportes Facebook page.

Those matches, produced for consumption on mobile devices, will also feature commentators specific to the Facebook live feeds along with interactive graphics, fan Q&As, polls and a way for viewers to “engage directly” with the commentators during the matches.

The first match set to be streamed on Facebook is set for Sat., March 18 at 4 p.m. ET, when Atlanta United hosts the Chicago Fire.



