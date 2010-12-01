MLG Chooses Octoshape for Global Multicast

The

professional video game league Major League Gamming (MLG) recently

selected Octoshape's multicast technologies for the delivery of live

video over the public internet to viewers in over 100 countries of its

2010 MLG National Championships.

The development is notable

because multicasting technologies, which have long been used to deliver

high quality video over private enterprise and TV networks, have been

difficult use for delivery of content over the public internet, given

the limitations of those networks in terms of bandwidth and quality of

services. Their successful use for the MLG championships could help

change the rules that govern online distribution, making it easier to

delivery higher quality video over the limited bandwidth of the public

Internet.

Sundance Giovanni, CEO and co-founder of MLG noted in a

statement that "we aggressively sought a new-era content delivery

approach to extend video to our far-flung worldwide audience.

Octoshape's multicast over public network's strategy enabled us to

deliver the highest-quality live video experience to them using far less

infrastructure and bandwidth than would have been required with a

traditional CDN offering."