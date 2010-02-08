MLB.tv Sets 2010 Season Prices

Major League Baseball Advanced Media has set the prices for

its 2010 MLB.tv and MLB.tv Premium services. MLB.tv is MLBAM's live streaming

video service, allowing fans to watch any baseball games live on their computer

(with the exception of those blacked out in local markets).

The regular service will be priced at $99.95 for the year,

while the premium installment will run $119.95. Those prices are up from 2009,

when the regular version was $79.95 and the premium $109.95.

Of course, with the price increases come feature

enhancements. Unlike 2009, high definition-quality video will be available to

all subscribers, not just premium members.

There will also be a fantasy player tracker, which will let

you save players that are on your fantasy baseball team. The service will then

send you an alert when one of your players is on deck so you can tune in. There

will also be a pitch by pitch application which will feed you live stats as to

how the pitcher fares against a particular batter, or how they do late in

games. Both "Pitch by Pitch" and the fantasy tracker will be available to all

subscribers.

Premium subscribers also get DVR functionality, allowing

them to pause and rewind live games, a choice of the home or away broadcast

feed and the multi-game view, which allows for up to four games to streamed at

once.

As was the case last season, MLBAM also promises portability

for 2010, with iPhone, iPod Touch and iPad support available off the bat with

the purchase of the At Bat app in the Apple App Store.