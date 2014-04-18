MLB.TV Plays Ball With Google’s Chromecast

The lineup for Google’s popular Chromecast streaming adapter is still small, but it’s growing.

The latest service to be optimized for the device is MLB.TV, the out-of-market Major League Baseball streaming service that features both yearly and monthly subscriptions.

The Chromecast joins an already massive list of devices and platforms that support MLB.TV, including iOS, Android, Blackberry and Windows Phone 8, PC browsers, Playstation 3 and PS4, Xbox 360 and Xbox One, Roku, Apple TV, and TiVo. MLB.TV will be “coming soon” to the new Amazon Fire TV.

