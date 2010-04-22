MLB.tv Coming to PlayStation 3 Console

Major League Baseball Advanced Media has cut a deal with

Sony Computer Entertainment America to bring its MLB.tv service to the Sony PlayStation

3 videogame console.

With the deal, PS3 owners can subscribe to the MLB.tv

service through their consoles, and watch the games in high definition o their

television sets. The service includes all out of market games, with both home

and away announcer feeds, live DVR functionality and other interactive

features.

Sony has been trying to expand the content offerings

available through its PlayStation Network store, allowing users to download HD

TV shows and games straight to their devices.

MLB.tv is currently available on PC and Mac computers, as

well as devices like Roku and Boxee.

"In addition to desktops and laptops, which can be found in

every American home, as well as mobile devices, including smartphones and tablets,

this transaction represents another important distribution point for our fans

to enjoy live baseball games via the Internet," said Kenny Gersh, senior VP,

business development, MLBAM.

"MLB.com is the perfect partner to showcase the power and

potential of PS3 as an in-home platform for all types of entertainment: games,

TV, movies, original content and now, live, HD access to America's favorite

pastime," said Jack Tretton president and chief operating officer, SCEA.

"We are excited for our customers who don't live near their favorite team and

can now see every game, and keep an eye on the rest of the league, too, as this

season promises to include many record-breaking moments that they won't want to

miss."