MLB.tv Coming to PlayStation 3 Console
By Alex Weprin
Major League Baseball Advanced Media has cut a deal with
Sony Computer Entertainment America to bring its MLB.tv service to the Sony PlayStation
3 videogame console.
With the deal, PS3 owners can subscribe to the MLB.tv
service through their consoles, and watch the games in high definition o their
television sets. The service includes all out of market games, with both home
and away announcer feeds, live DVR functionality and other interactive
features.
Sony has been trying to expand the content offerings
available through its PlayStation Network store, allowing users to download HD
TV shows and games straight to their devices.
MLB.tv is currently available on PC and Mac computers, as
well as devices like Roku and Boxee.
"In addition to desktops and laptops, which can be found in
every American home, as well as mobile devices, including smartphones and tablets,
this transaction represents another important distribution point for our fans
to enjoy live baseball games via the Internet," said Kenny Gersh, senior VP,
business development, MLBAM.
"MLB.com is the perfect partner to showcase the power and
potential of PS3 as an in-home platform for all types of entertainment: games,
TV, movies, original content and now, live, HD access to America's favorite
pastime," said Jack Tretton president and chief operating officer, SCEA.
"We are excited for our customers who don't live near their favorite team and
can now see every game, and keep an eye on the rest of the league, too, as this
season promises to include many record-breaking moments that they won't want to
miss."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.