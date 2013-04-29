MLBAM Expands YouTube Channel Content

MLB Advanced Media, the production arm of Major League Baseball, announced Monday that it will expand the content on MLB.com's YouTube channel.

MLB.com's YouTube channel will now include highlight clips from every game this year, as well as thousands of hours from MLBAM's archives. In-season highlights will be available 48 hours after the respective games have been completed. Videos from MLB.com's Baseball's Best Moments library also will be included.

MLBAM also will offer a free live-stream of two games per day during the regular season to those places that are outside of its main live video distribution territories: North America, Japan, Taiwan and South Korea.

"Fans around the world are getting more Major League Baseball video than ever before on YouTube, continuing to make YouTube a daily sports destination," said Frank Golding, director of North America Sports Content Partnerships.

MLBAM was one of the first to have a branded channel on YouTube, launching theirs in 2005.