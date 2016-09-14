MLB Players Association Gets New Digital Home

The union arm of Major League Baseball—the MLB Players Association, or MLBPA—has upgraded its digital landing page (MLBPlayers.com), with the site promising MLB fans unique access to the game’s top talent.

Along with news, feature stories and videos of MLBPA and its members, the new landing site details the union’s history, it’s licensing, charity, and youth activities, and offers up insights into the behind-the-scenes bargaining arrangements between players and MLB franchises.

In a statement, Tony Clark, executive director of the MLBPA and former first baseman for the Detroit Tigers, offered up praise for video tech company NeuLion, which developed the site for MLBPA.

“We wanted the next generation digital experience for our fans and players,” Clark said. “We picked NeuLion to help elevate our digital game, and we look forward to tapping into their extensive experience working with the largest brands in professional and college sports to help us communicate our key messages in real and near-real time.”

Roy Reichbach, president and CEO of NeuLion, added: “We are excited to be the platform of choice for the MLBPA and to enable the story telling about American’s greatest game from the players’ perspective.”