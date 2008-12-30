MLB Network In Swing With Cablevision

Cablevision says it has reached a carriage agreement with MLB Network, the new cable channel from Major League Baseball set to debut Jan. 1, and will carry the network in both standard-def and high-definition as part of its “iO TV” digital cable lineup.



MLB Network, which is set to reach 50 million cable and satellite homes when it launches at 6 p.m. ET Thursday, will be available from Cablevision in standard-definition on channels 149 and 400. It will be available in HD on channel 790, as one of the 68 HD channels that Cablevision provides at no additional charge over standard-def digital programming (excluding HD set-top lease costs).



“Cablevision is thrilled to bring MLB Network to fans of America’s pastime as we countdown to spring training and the 2009 MLB season,” said John Trierweiler, Cablevision’s senior vice president of product management, in a statement. “iO TV delivers customers the best in sports, movies, entertainment and more as well as truly-free HD without the extra equipment costs or programming package fees charged by our competitors.”