MLB Network Launches Authenticated Live-Streaming

MLB Network has launched a live-streaming version of its linear TV channel, becoming the first league-owned network to offer its channel on both multiple devices and distributors.

Like most TV Everywhere services, consumers will have to have a cable subscription to view the feed, which will be available on PC/Mac computers, iPhone, iPad and supported Android smartphones and tablets. Broadband providers who have signed up include AT&T U-verse, Bright House Networks, Cablevision/Optimum, Cox Communications, DirecTV, Dish, Time Warner Cable and Verizon FiOS. Customers can authenticate via the MLB.com At Bat app and online at MLBNetwork.com.

“Since 2009, MLB Network has provided Major League Baseball fans with the most comprehensive coverage of the game on television through its award-winning programming,” said Rob McGlarry, president of MLB Network. “In partnership with MLB Advanced Media, which has been an industry leader in live streaming for over a decade, these new platforms will provide fans with MLB Network wherever they are.”

The live, authenticated stream will include all MLB Network studio shows, original programming, regular season, postseason and spring training game telecasts. Like with MLB Network’s linear feeds, games watched via the authenticated stream will be subject to local blackouts.