MLB Forms Committee to Find Selig’s Successor

Major League Baseball’s Executive Council has formed a succession committee whose main goal will be to find the league’s next commissioner.

Current commissioner Bud Selig is in the final year of his contract and plans to retire when it expires in January.

St. Louis Cardinals owner Bill DeWitt Jr. will lead the seven-member committee, which also includes Colorado Rockies Dick Monfort; Philadelphia Phillies president & CEO David Montgomery; Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim owner Arte Moreno; Pittsburgh Pirates chairman Bob Nutting; Minnesota Twins CEO Jim Pohlad; and Chicago White Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf.

"Our committee will conduct a thorough, discreet process and ultimately will provide guidance to the Executive Council on identifying a successor,” said DeWitt. “All of the parties involved share the goal of acting in our game's best interests, and thus we will refrain from commenting out of respect for the confidentiality of the process."

Sports Business Daily was first to report the story.