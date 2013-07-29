MLB Advanced Media Expands Level 3 Deal
Major League Baseball's MLB Advanced Media (MLBAM) has
expanded its agreement with Level 3 to include data center services for the
company's digital media products, which include MLB.TV live video streaming.
As a result of the agreement, Level 3 will provide services for
the archival, backhaul and Internet video streaming needs of MLBAM's offerings
as well as content delivery network (CDN) and Internet services.
"With millions of fans accessing the great content that is
live baseball games every day, it's important MLBAM is able to not only
accommodate that growth, but also continue to provide a superior viewing
experience to our audience," said Joe Inzerillo, senior VP of content
technology and CTO at MLBAM, in a statement. "Level 3 has proven to be a strong
network partner, providing us with services, flexibility and scalability that
enable us to continue to grow our products."
The services will connect MLBAM products like MLB.TV to Level 3's Premier Elite data
center located within the Scott Data Center in Omaha, Neb.
This will provide MLBAM with secure
infrastructure services for its properties' infrastructure and media library,
as well as direct access to Level 3's international network.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.