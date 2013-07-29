MLB Advanced Media Expands Level 3 Deal

Major League Baseball's MLB Advanced Media (MLBAM) has

expanded its agreement with Level 3 to include data center services for the

company's digital media products, which include MLB.TV live video streaming.





As a result of the agreement, Level 3 will provide services for

the archival, backhaul and Internet video streaming needs of MLBAM's offerings

as well as content delivery network (CDN) and Internet services.





"With millions of fans accessing the great content that is

live baseball games every day, it's important MLBAM is able to not only

accommodate that growth, but also continue to provide a superior viewing

experience to our audience," said Joe Inzerillo, senior VP of content

technology and CTO at MLBAM, in a statement. "Level 3 has proven to be a strong

network partner, providing us with services, flexibility and scalability that

enable us to continue to grow our products."





The services will connect MLBAM products like MLB.TV to Level 3's Premier Elite data

center located within the Scott Data Center in Omaha, Neb.





This will provide MLBAM with secure

infrastructure services for its properties' infrastructure and media library,

as well as direct access to Level 3's international network.