Miranda Technologies Offers 3-D Graphics Solution
By Glen Dickson
Miranda Technologies introduced a 3-D graphics-authoring and rendering platform, X-3D, which incorporates advanced processing technology from 3-D graphics specialist firm Ventuz Technology Group and is aimed at high-end high-definition and standard-definition graphics for news and sports production.
The new system provides 3-D rendering and generates sophisticated animation effects; texture and material mappings; shading; and 3-D lighting. The processor’s 3-D design and authoring application, XVentuz, uses a template-oriented structure to simplify graphics authoring, control and graphics reuse.
X-3D also integrates closely with Miranda’s Xmedia Suite of template-based graphics systems, which allow journalists to quickly create graphics on the desktop and have been adopted by station group Media General as a way to streamline graphics production. Xmedia provides asset management, data-interfacing to proprietary feeds and databases and uses the MOS [Media Object Server] protocol to interface with newsroom computer systems.
“X-3D brings 3-D graphics to daily production,” said Marco Lopez, vice president of product development for Miranda.
Miranda also introduced a compact, four-rack-unit version of its popular Kaleido-X multi-image display processor aimed at midsized broadcasters and announced that its Densite Series digital-audio-processor card now has the ability to “upmix” stereo audio to 5.1-channel Dolby Digital Audio thanks to Linear Acoustic’s upMAX audio.
With the upconversion of standard-definition video to HD now standard practice among broadcasters, Lopez said “it only makes sense” to provide similar capability for audio.
