Miranda Nets MTV International Biz

MTV

Networks International is buying additional master control equipment from

Miranda Technologies for its Amsterdam

operation, including two Kaleido-X multi-viewers and an NVISION 8576 enterprise

class router, as part of a project to consolidate a number of MTV Networks

International operations and eliminate the cost of outsourcing playout to third

parties.

The

expansion of MTVNI Amsterdam, which is located in Amsterdam's

Media Wharf and shares playout of the MTV and

Nickelodeon channels with MTVNI London, will allow playout of up to 75 channels

as of July 2010.

The

two Kaleido-X multi-viewers, each configured 96x4, will feed multiple 70" cube

displays in the facility's two new master control rooms. The NVISION 8576

router, populated as 306x612, will sit at the heart of MTVNI Amsterdam's

playout operations. Operated by an NVISION 9000 router controller, it will feed

the facility's signal processing and transportation to the different regions.

MTVNI

Amsterdam plans to integrate its existing Miranda iControl facility monitoring

system with the new Kaleido-X multi-viewers. The iControl system will display

streaming video with audio level meters and closed-captioning text from control

probes across the system. The facility already uses other Miranda gear, including

a number of Imagestore750 master control/channel branding processors.

"We

have relied upon Miranda's equipment for a number of years, and it has been a

key part of our successful operations," says Erik Walrecht, broadcast solutions

architect at MTVNI Amsterdam. "With this expanded playout system, we can

achieve a significantly lower cost per channel."