Miranda Nets MTV International Biz
By Glen Dickson
MTV
Networks International is buying additional master control equipment from
Miranda Technologies for its Amsterdam
operation, including two Kaleido-X multi-viewers and an NVISION 8576 enterprise
class router, as part of a project to consolidate a number of MTV Networks
International operations and eliminate the cost of outsourcing playout to third
parties.
The
expansion of MTVNI Amsterdam, which is located in Amsterdam's
Media Wharf and shares playout of the MTV and
Nickelodeon channels with MTVNI London, will allow playout of up to 75 channels
as of July 2010.
The
two Kaleido-X multi-viewers, each configured 96x4, will feed multiple 70" cube
displays in the facility's two new master control rooms. The NVISION 8576
router, populated as 306x612, will sit at the heart of MTVNI Amsterdam's
playout operations. Operated by an NVISION 9000 router controller, it will feed
the facility's signal processing and transportation to the different regions.
MTVNI
Amsterdam plans to integrate its existing Miranda iControl facility monitoring
system with the new Kaleido-X multi-viewers. The iControl system will display
streaming video with audio level meters and closed-captioning text from control
probes across the system. The facility already uses other Miranda gear, including
a number of Imagestore750 master control/channel branding processors.
"We
have relied upon Miranda's equipment for a number of years, and it has been a
key part of our successful operations," says Erik Walrecht, broadcast solutions
architect at MTVNI Amsterdam. "With this expanded playout system, we can
achieve a significantly lower cost per channel."
