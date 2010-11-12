Miranda Appoints Jay Gravina VP Sales

Miranda Technologies has named Jay Gravina vice president of sales for the U.S. and Canada. In his new role, Gravina will head up all direct and indirect sales, channel strategy and pre-sales engineering for all of Miranda's products and services in those two countries.

"Miranda is thrilled to have Jay leading the U.S. and Canada organization," Kevin Joyce, chief sales and marketing officer at Miranda in a statement. "Jay's proven record in delivering a superior customer experience has earned hm a well-respected position in the broadcast and production business."

Gravina joins Miranda, which provides infrastructure, playout and monitoring solutions for the broadcast and multichannel businesses, from Avid, where he worked for seven years. Most recently at Avid Gravina was director of network, studio and cable markets.

Prior to Avid, Gravina worked at Sony Broadcast & Business Solutions for 13 years.