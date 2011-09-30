MIPJunior Expects Record 1,000+ Participants

Reed MIDEM is expecting the number of participants attending the 19th edition of MIPJunior to pass the 1,000 mark for the first time.

The market, which runs this weekend from Oct. 1 to 2 in Cannes, also expects the number of registered buyers to hit a record over 600, up about 25% from 2010.

The higher attendance also bodes well for strong global programming sales during to the 27th annual edition of MIPCOM, which begins on Monday, Oct. 3.

Laurine Garaude, director of the television division, Reed MIDEM noted in a statement that the improved attendance reflected a number of improved factors in the market. "Notably, kids publishing and the licensing initiatives now represent important segments of the youth program industry's business, sustained by the Books-to-TV Exchange and the Licensing Challenge events at MIPJunior 2011," Garaude explained.

The MIPJunior keynote will be delivered by Sam Register, executive VP of creative affairs at Warner Bros. Animation (WBA), who will share his views on recent trends in the animation world and discuss WBA projects, including the rejuvenation of some of Warner Bros' legendary Looney Tunes characters through the use of 3D technology.

Licensing will once again be a key theme of MIPJunior 2011.

The conference will include the eighth edition of the Licensing Challenge. The Licensing Challenge Jury will consider a selection of 80 shows launched during the previous year and presents an award to the one with the greatest potential in terms of licensing and merchandising.

The event will also include the host a third edition of the MIPJunior Kids' Jury, where a jury of 20 children, divided into three different age groups, will screen a selection of 15 unreleased programs and l vote on their favorites.

Some 118 new programs were entered into this year's competition, representing an increase of 30% on 2010.