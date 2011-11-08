Minerva Acquires TVBLOB

Minerva Networks has acquired privately held TVBLOB, which is headquartered in Milan, Italy, and develops software products for the delivery of over-the-top entertainment services on consumer electronics devices.

The deal will help expand the company's European presence and strengthen the solutions it can offer clients for IP television delivery.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"The know-how acquired over the past several years makes TVBLOB one of the main actors in the over-the-top television landscape", said Mauro Bonomi, CEO of Minerva Networks. "The combination of Minerva's service management platform with TVBLOB's over-the-top video solutions will result in the most advanced and scalable platform for the deployment of television services across multiple networks and devices."

Like Minerva's xTVFusion, the BLOBbox platform is based on the Linux operating system and supports open standards. TVBLOB's technology will help Minerva's service provider customers reach more devices over more networks.

"The TVBLOB team is very pleased to join forces with Minerva to address the global Television-over-IP market opportunity," said Pancrazio Auteri, TVBLOB's cofounder and chief technology officer. "With their combined expertise in IP video software and services, Minerva and TVBLOB are uniquely positioned to provide the most complete platform for the delivery of compelling entertainment experiences".

TVBLOB's employees will be integrated into a newly formed Minerva Italia subsidiary.