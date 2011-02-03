Mindshare Reorganizes European Management

The global media marketing and services company, Mindshare has unveiled a new management structure for the company's operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) that will split the region into three distinct clusters, each of with separate top managers reporting to global CEO Dominic Proctor

.

The three new heads of these clusters-current Mindshare executives Christof Baron, Jed Glanvill, and Ton Schoonderbeek--will form a European Management Group alongside Proctor, EMEA CFO Dianne Buchanan and Chief Strategy Officer Nick Emery.

As part of the reorganization, Baron will add Austria, Switzerland and the Central and Eastern European markets to his responsibilities in Germany. Glanvill remains CEO of Mindshare UK and adds Ireland, France, Spain, Portugal and South Africa to his remit. Schoonderbeek adds the Nordic region to his current Benelux brief and such markets as Italy, Turkey and Russia.

"It is impossible for one person to effectively manage 42 markets in EMEA," said Proctor in a statement explaining the reorganization. "There are not enough days in the year to make a real difference to any of them. Conventional regional structures in Europe no longer work beyond a ceremonial and superficial role. We have moved beyond that."

The new structure, he added, would encourage more leadership and accountability in the development of the company's strategies in each country.

"Everybody wins with this," he explained. "The markets get more input, the three Regional Leaders get more experience, the teams beneath them have space to grow, and our clients profit from a stronger network. That is the ultimate goal."

Mindshare has billings in excess of $27.8 billion and 112 offices in 82 countries throughout North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East, and Asia Pacific. It is part of GroupM, which oversees the media investment management sector for WPP.