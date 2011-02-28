Midcontinent Selects Harmonic EdgeQAM For DOCSIS 3.0

Midcontinent Communications has deployed Harmonic's Narrowcast Services Gateway 9000 universal edgeQAM for its new DOCSIS 3.0-based service to its residential and business customers in North and South Dakota and Minnesota.

"We continue to rely on Harmonic's advanced technology to help us ensure our customers have the best Internet and video experience," said Tom Heier, corporate engineering manager at Midcontinent Communications in a statement. "Adding DOCSIS 3.0 technology strengthened our network, and in implementing the technology we found Harmonic to be a strong partner. Harmonic's high-density edgeQAM delivers reliable and flexible edge processing at a reasonable price point, which was essential for our DOCSIS 3.0 implementation."

Harmonic's NSG 9000 universal edgeQAM is an integrated digital video gateway that multiplexes on-demand content streamed over the IP network. Housed in a modular, 2-RU chassis, the NSG 9000 can perform PID filtering, multiplexing, scrambling, QAM modulation, and RF upconversion.

Harmonic's NSG 9000 includes a Mass Configuration Tool that Midcontinent Communications used to simplify the simultaneous configuration of multiple NSG 9000 systems.

"The NSG 9000 reduces capital and operating expenses for Midcontinent through its flexible, modular design and low power consumption, while delivering reliable edge processing for the company's expanded high-speed data services," noted Geoff Stedman, vice president of corporate marketing at Harmonic in a statement.