Midcontinent, GCI Tack On Netflix

Midcontinent Communications and GCI have become the latest in a growing list of TiVo MSO partners to offer Netflix via set-tops/DVRs that are leased to cable subscribers.

Like it’s been in other cases in which operators offer integrated access to Netflix on leased TiVo boxes, Midcontinent and GCI customers must subscribe separate to its TiVo DVR offer and the Netflix subscription streaming service.

Midcontinent, which serves more than 300,000 customers in parts of North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin, began to roll out its TiVo offer last April.

