Midcontinent Doubles Down On Broadcast

Midcontinent Communications has unleashed upgrades that double the speeds of its cable modem service tiers, including a bump that pushes its high-end offering to a max of 200 Mbps downstream and 20 Mbps in the upstream.

The speed upgrades are system-wide, and come without a price increase, to “all but a very few remote markets” in the MSO’s service area covering parts of South Dakota, North Dakota and Minnesota, the company said.

“Faster is always better. We designed our network from the beginning to be robust and expandable to match customer demand. Recent extensive testing proved that a doubling of our speeds was achievable and even helped handle traffic more efficiently. With this change we feel we’ve anticipated and jumped ahead of demand,” said Jon Pederson, Midcontinent’s VP of technology, in a statement.

