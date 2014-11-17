MidCo Guns for 1-Gig

Midcontinent Communications is tossing its hat into the 1-Gig ring.

The MSO on Monday introduced the “Gigabit Frontier Initiative,” a plan that aims to bring gigabit speeds to about 600,000 homes and 55,000 businesses across its footprint South Dakota, North Dakota and Minnesota, fed by a fiber network that extends more than 7,600 miles, over the next three years.

MidCo said communities will launch 1-Gig as they are upgraded. The MSO has set up a website where customers can check to view availability in their areas. With work slated to get underway in 2015, MidCo said the first areas expected to get gigabit service are Fargo, Bismarck and Grand Forks, ND.; as well as Sioux Falls and Rapid City, SD.

To read the full story, visit Multichannel.com.