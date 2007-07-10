Microsoft Sponsors Sundance Hi-Def Content

Universal HD, NBC Universal's high-definition network, will begin carrying HD programming from Sundance Channel next month thanks to a sponsorship deal with Microsoft, Sundance Channel President & CEO Larry Aidem and President NBC Universal Cable and Digital Content Jeff Gaspin announced today.

Beginning Wednesday, Aug. 1 at 8 PM ET/5PM PT and running through Dec. 26, Universal HD will air a weekly, branded programming block, sponsored by Microsoft, of Sundance's original series "Iconoclasts," "Big Ideas for a Small Planet" and "Live from Abbey Road" in high definition. Universal HD is available to 54 million homes and currently has over six million subscribers.

"Sundance Channel viewers are increasingly embracing high definition home entertainment and are looking for more of the content they love in HD," said Amir Majidimehr, Corporate Vice President in the Consumer Media Technology Group at Microsoft Corp., in a statement. "We are excited to help make Sundance Channel's HD programming accessible to viewers on Universal HD."