Microsoft Selects Rovi For TV Data On Xbox One

Rovi Corporation has announced that Microsoft's Xbox One game consoles will be using its Rovi Video database for global TV, movie and celebrities for the metadata that will provide a unified search experience.

A key selling point of the new Xbox One game console is that it is not just a next generation game console but a living room entertainment device that is designed to make it much easier for users to access a wide array of content-—from games to TV and movies--through one interface and device without having to change remotes or inputs.

Xbox One's TV electronic program guide, OneGuide, will allow users to browse, search and watch live content available from a range of sources including cable, internet, and telco TV service providers.

Microsoft plans to use TV listings, reviews, program imagery, celebrity profiles, rich descriptors and other TV show and movie information from Rovi to populate OneGuide and other TV browsing and searching features available on Xbox One, which will hit the market on November 22.

"We are providing the metadata that will allow the merger of what is on cable channels and what is available in other sources so that Xbox One user can search and discover content across all those sources," explained Brandon Conley, senior product manager at Rovi in an interview. "It doesn't matter if a show is airing on the pay TV provider or different over-the-top services. You don't have to search across 500 TV channels or seven or eight different streaming services. Xbox One will allow you to search across all of them using Rovi metadata."

"OneGuide gives users instant access to all TV shows and movies they love in one place – no more switching between devices or TV inputs," added Martin Sacchi, general manager, content acquisition, media and entertainment group at Xbox in a statement. "We're so pleased to work with Rovi, one of the top TV data providers, to power this unique Xbox One experience and bring our vision for the future of the living room to life on Nov. 22."