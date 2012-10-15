Microsoft Launches Xbox Music

In the run-up to the launch of Windows 8 operating system on

Oct. 26, Microsoft is doubling down on the music space with the launch of the

new Xbox Music service that will offer users free streaming services,

subscription music offerings and download-to-own services.





As part of the launch, Microsoft will be offering some 30

million songs globally, including some 70,000 music videos, of which 18 million

will be available in the U.S.





The launch of the services is timed to the upcoming release

of Windows 8 and new Microsoft mobile devices later this month and is part of

the company's push to offer a much improved entertainment experience for these

devices.





Although Microsoft's Zune music service failed to become a

serious competitor to iTunes in the digital music space, the company's renewed

push into music highlights the importance of its overall entertainment efforts.

"You can't be an entertainment company without music," noted Jerry Johnson,

general manager of Xbox Music in an interview.





The Xbox Music service also highlights Microsoft's ongoing

shift in the positioning Xbox as an entertainment offering -- with extensive

movies, TV and music content -- rather than simply a gaming console. Those

efforts have made Microsoft an important partner for TV and movie companies

during the last two years.





The new music service does, however, represent a significant

shift from its earlier efforts. "Zune was all about the device," Johnson

explained. "This is more about a service that connects all the devices

together."





Johnson noted that there are a number of well-established

players in the digital music space for streaming, Internet radio and downloads.

But consumers face some difficult challenges moving from one type of services

to another or in accessing their favorite content on multiple devices.





"We see a very big opportunity in taking those disparate

experiences and bringing them together into one experience," he noted.





As a result, the new Xbox Music offering will allow

consumers to access music on multiple devices and will include three types of

services: free streaming on all Windows 8 and Windows RT tablets and PCs; the

subscription Xbox Music Pass that will cost $9.99 in the U.S.; and the Xbox

Music store.





The offering also includes cloud-based services that will

allow users to access playlists and their favorite content on multiple devices.





The free streaming services launches on Oct. 26 in 15

markets worldwide. The Xbox Music Pass will begin rolling out on Oct. 16 on

Xbox consoles in 22 markets and will be on Windows 8, Windows RT and Windows

Phone 8 in 22 markets.





The Xbox Music Store will also be available on Windows 8,

Windows RT and Windows Phone 8 in 22 markets as those devices become available.





While Windows 8 is designed to offer improved entertainment

experiences, Microsoft is also planning to make the Music services available to

other devices. Sometime in 2013 Apple iOS and Android devices should also have

access to Xbox Music.