Microsoft Expands Xbox TV Everywhere Lineup

Microsoft and a handful of its content partners announced authenticated app launches on the Xbox 360 and offered updates for what's coming to the new Xbox One console.

On the Xbox 360 side of the gaming ledger, Starz has launched its Encore Play and Movieplex Play authenticated TV Everywhere apps, joining Starz Play, which debuted on the Xbox 360 last December. Starz and Microsoft are also developing apps for the new Xbox One, and are “on track” to launch them later this year.

Starz has already developed apps for several other platforms, including PC browsers, iOS- and Android-powered tablets and smartphones, as well as the Kindle Fire/Fire HD, Nook HD, Nook HD+ and select Google Nexus devices.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.