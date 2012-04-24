Microsoft Brings ESPN, CBS Into Xbox Advertising Fold

ESPN and CBS Interactive have joined Microsoft's advertising program for the Xbox 360, which lets content owners place 15- and 30-second spots in video content distributed through the game console via the Internet.

Microsoft launched an upgrade to the Xbox 360 in December, which among other things added the ability to place ad spots on Xbox Live. The subscription service counts nearly 40 million active members worldwide.

"When we began offering ESPN content on Xbox Live in 2010, it was an entirely new way for fans to interact with ESPN," Eric Johnson, ESPN's executive vice president of multimedia sales, said in a statement. "The Xbox Live platform offers a TV experience with the accountability and interactivity of the Web -- all while reaching the right audience at the right time."

