Microsoft Azure Adds New Services, Partners #IBC2014

At a market where cloud-based technologies will be one of the hottest topics, Microsoft is showing new capabilities and improved features for its Microsoft Azure Media Services offering.

It also noted that four new partners had been added to the platform.

The cloud-based offering now includes HD-quality live streaming that supports today’s most popular devices and platforms, end-to-end content protection capabilities and a new service that simplifies the indexing of content and improves search features.

“Broadcasters and premium content owners spend significant amounts of money and resources each year to host, manage, support and distribute their media,” said Sudheer Sirivara, partner director of Engineering, Azure Media Services, Microsoft in a statement. “Now with Azure Media Services, customers can move that infrastructure to the cloud — with support for live and on-demand content — and focus on what really matters to their business and customers: creating, monetizing and distributing content to more customers on more devices.”

The four new partners who will be offering technologies on the platform are Telestream, NewTek, Cires21 and JW Player.

Telestream’s Wirecast allow users to easily send content from Wirecast’s live streaming production software to Microsoft Azure.

NewTek TriCaster will offers customers a complete media publishing solution for live productions.

Cires21 offers customers a simple and easy-to-use service to help monitor live channels.

JW Player offers customers the ability to customize and distribute content to a wide array of devices.